Rainforest Seafood’s New Retail Facility to Offer Imported Fish

The new retail facility of Rainforest Seafood in St. Vincent, currently under construction in Calliaqua, is set to offer imported fish alongside locally sourced snapper, mahi mahi, lobster, and conch, as stated by Minister of Agriculture Saboto Caesar on Monday.

“I want to note clearly here that any fish imported by rainforest will have to pay duties on importation, and it’s only if the fish cannot be sourced locally will they be permitted to import the fish. We have a similar thing with chicken. We do not generally allow it. It’s an exception for persons to import whole chickens to SVG. You could import the parts, but we have some protection for the local poultry producers.”

Caesar articulated that when Rainforest Seafood procures fish from any source market, it is imperative to approach the Ministry of Agriculture to obtain the necessary import permit. Furthermore, discussions will be held regarding sourcing practices and the prioritisation of local fishers’ rights.

Caesar stated that the retail section of Rainforest will have a dry section where they’ll be having a farmers’ market, and they will be making available local produce.

100 farmers are expected to benefit by selling things like okra, eddoes, seamoss, carrots, yams and soup packs.

The question is whether the retail store will directly compete with the Calliaqua Fish market. Caesar commented on the competition.

“It will be complementing the Calliaqua fish market, and whatever competition there is, it’s negligible. Fish landed in Calliaqua now has a bigger market or will have a bigger market on the completion of this facility, and the fisherfolk can now sell fish at the market in Calliaqua, and they could also sell their fish to Rainforest, which will retail it.”

Rainforest Seafood, a Jamaican company, officially opened its seafood processing plant (also known as “Big Blue”) in Calliaqua, St Vincent, on July 15, 2022. The company received a framework of concessions.

The construction of the retail section received approval from the planning authorities, Caesar said.