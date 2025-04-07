SVG to Re-Establish National Land Bank for Sustainable Agriculture

Agriculture Minister Hon. Saboto Caesar said that given the importance of land in production, Government is working to re-establish the St. Vincent and the Grenadines National Land Bank program.

Minister Caesar said this will allow landowners to make available lands to be used by farmer and added that the Farmers support company (FSC) will play an important role in this regard. He called on farmers and landowners wishing to join this program to contact the FSC.

The Minister noted that there are many islands which rely on food exports from this country and called on all to work together to bolster this country’s food security.

The Minister, was at the time speaking with the API on the proposed tariffs by the United States, which he said would impact the agricultural sector.