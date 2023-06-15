St Vincent ready for CELAC-EU Summit in Brussels in July

SVG READY FOR CELAC-EU SUMMIT

Hon. Keisal Peters, Minister of Foreign Affairs is preparing to represent St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) as Pro-Tempore President of the Community of Latin America and the Caribbean (CELAC) at the CELAC-EU Summit in Brussels in July.

This is just one of many high-level meetings and other overseas engagements on the calendar.

Minister Peters recently told the API, “given the length of time that has passed, we need to put everything on the table, now is not the time to mince words, we need to discuss the issues as they are and look at our bi-regional relationship and see where and how we can improve it.”

The previous engagement between both organizations occurred in 2015, and it is envisaged that this event will be aimed at strengthening geopolitical relations between these two groups on opposite sides of the Atlantic.

Minister Peters stated that her team is looking forward to conversations on trade and investment prospects, as well as continuous advocacy for issues affecting St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the region.

Source : API