The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines has reiterated its strong dedication to regional cooperation and integration within the framework of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America – Peoples’ Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP), following the bloc’s 25th Ordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government.

During the virtual gathering, St. Vincent and the Grenadines took the opportunity to reaffirm its unwavering commitment to fostering deeper integration and unity among Latin American and Caribbean nations under the ALBA-TCP banner.

This commitment is rooted in the shared aspirations for cooperation, sustainable development, and mutual support that define the alliance.

While the summit concluded with the adoption of a Final Declaration, the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines formally registered a reservation concerning its content. This procedural step was prompted by concerns from the country’s newly elected administration regarding the limited timeframe available for a thorough review of the declaration.

Consequently, the government was unable to submit its fully considered negotiating positions prior to the Heads of State and Government’s adoption of the document.

Officials emphasized that this reservation is strictly procedural. Its purpose is to ensure that St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ perspectives are given due consideration through appropriate consultative processes, aligning with the nation’s constitutional responsibilities and established diplomatic practices.

The nation remains committed to advancing economic development, peace, security, and shared prosperity for the people of the region.

The summit, held virtually on Sunday, December 14, 2025, saw the nation’s delegation led by the Dwight Fitzgerald Bramble, Minister of Foreign Affairs.