SVG’s Commitment to Inclusive Disability Policies

In observance of World Down Syndrome Day, the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines has signaled a renewed commitment to advancing inclusive policies aimed at empowering individuals with varying levels of disability.

Hon. Laverne Gibson-Velox, Minister of the Family, Gender Affairs, Persons with Disabilities, Local Government and Labour, emphasized that the government is continuously working to strengthen and advance programs that support the disabled community. Speaking on this year’s theme, “Together Against Loneliness,” the Minister highlighted the profound impact of social isolation on emotional well-being and quality of life.

“Loneliness, though often unseen, has real consequences,” Minister Gibson-Velox stated, noting that true inclusion must move beyond mere physical access. She urged for a shift toward fostering genuine connections, a sense of belonging, and active community participation for all citizens.

The Minister outlined a comprehensive strategy for her Ministry, which includes collaborating with various stakeholders to promote inclusion across several critical sectors:

Education and employment .

. Accessible services and environments .

. Support systems for families and caregivers.

for families and caregivers. National awareness and advocacy initiatives.

Minister Gibson-Velox also took the opportunity to praise the dedication of caregivers and professionals, describing their commitment as the “backbone” of the nation’s support systems. However, she stressed that the responsibility of supporting those with Down Syndrome and other disabilities cannot rest on their shoulders alone.

“This responsibility must be shared collectively, supported by strong policy frameworks and community involvement,” the Minister concluded.