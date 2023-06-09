St Vincent records 2 shootings in 24 hours, one dead, one nursing wounds

TWO REPORTS OF SHOOTING INCIDENTS IN TWENTY-FOUR HOURS

Two separate shooting incidents over the last twenty- four hours have left one man dead and another nursing gunshot wounds at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital (MCMH).

The deceased is Joel “Nappy” John, a 32-year-old mechanic of La Croix. Reports indicate that John was in his yard working on a truck when he was shot multiple times.

A postmortem examination will be conducted on the body to ascertain the exact cause of death.

Romano Bynoe of Mesopotamia is the second gunshot victim. According to reports, Bynoe was shot in Sayers, Mesopotamia. He was then transported to the MCMH for medical treatment, where he is said to be in stable condition.

Members of the public who have information that can help with these investigations are encouraged to contact the Officer in Charge of the South-Central Division at 1-784-458-4200 or the Criminal Investigations Department/Major Crimes Unit at 1-784-456-1810 or 1-784-457-1211 ext. 4837 or 4839 or 999/911. All calls will be treated confidentially.