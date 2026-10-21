‘No quick fix’ as SVG records 42 murders surpassing 2025: Bramble

Foreign Affairs Minister Fitz Bramble has acknowledged growing public anxiety over rising violent crime, describing St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ homicide situation as a complex, “multifaceted problem” that should deeply concern all citizens.

Speaking on the radio program Voices with host Jumo Thomas, Bramble responded to figures showing that the country’s homicide count had reached 42 year-to-date, surpassing the 40 homicides recorded in the previous year with roughly 60 to 70 days remaining in the calendar year.

When presented with the statistics by Thomas, Bramble initially expressed surprise at the prior year’s official total, noting that he believed last year’s murder toll was higher than 40.

Addressing the public fear and concern surrounding the murder rate, Bramble emphasized that crime cannot be solved with simple, discrete targets or a single quick fix. He noted that the issue is a “fluid problem” requiring a sustained and multifaceted approach.

“Our crime situation should trouble every single Vincentian,” Bramble said, adding that even while in opposition, his party recognized the complex nature of the issue.

Bramble defended the administration’s national security efforts, stating that the Minister of National Security has already embarked on several targeted initiatives to address violent crime and strengthen public safety across the country.