SVG records best CXC/CSEC results in history of the exams

SVG RECORDS HIGHEST CXC/CSEC PASSES EVER

Minister of Education Hon. Curtis King says this year (2025), St. Vincent and the Grenadines has recorded their best ever CXC/CSEC results in the history of the examinations.

Speaking on radio earlier today, Minister King says this year the overall CSEC performance reached a record-breaking 79.11 per cent.

“I want to remind persons, that these students in 2020, they suffered the double whammy of a pandemic as well as the eruption of our volcano…yet still our students, have delivered the best ever CXC results from since CXC started in 1979,” Minister King said.

He noted that initially, the Ministry of Education did not release a statement on the Preliminary Results because there were several omissions with regards to the examinations in certain areas.

“We had been in touch with CXC because the Preliminary results we had received, there were significant omissions that would cloud whatever results if we were to put out in the preliminary results, …we could not in all fairness put out such results. Since CXC has done the corrections, overall results of our students are 79.1 per cent,” The Minister said.

The St. Vincent Girls’ High School placed first with an overall pass rate of 98.92 per cent, the St. Vincent Grammar School with 94.86 per cent was second while the St. Martin’s Secondary was third with 90.13 per cent and the Joseph’s Convent Kingstown fourth with an 88.19 per cent pass rate and the newly established Canouan Secondary School, an impressive 85.25 per cent.