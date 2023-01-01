St Vincent (SVG) records its first gun-related death of 2023.

St Vincent and the Grenadines began 2023 with a gun-related death on January 1, 2023.

According to information obtained by the St Vincent Times, a man was shot and killed in the Edinboro neighborhood shortly after 12 a.m.

Police are believed to have shot and killed an Edinboro/Ottley Hall resident, according to information acquired by the St Vincent Times.

According to reports, the man in his 20s who goes by the moniker ‘SAGE’ allegedly shot at lawmen who returned fire.

This developing story will be updated as needed.