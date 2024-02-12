Man shot and killed at Block 2000, Old Montrose, SVG

An inquiry has been initiated by the police in St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) into the island’s sixth recorded instance of murder in the year 2024.

As per allegations, an unknown perpetrator or perpetrators discharged a firearm at a male individual in the Block 2000 vicinity of Old Montrose.

The unidentified individual was shot at some point between 6:30 and 6:40 a.m., according to the police.

The victim was en route to his workplace when he was shot, according to reports,

The police arrived at the location shortly after and transported the victim to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital, where he was declared deceased upon arrival.

The man’s demise follows the murder of a one-year-old infant at Rose Hall on Saturday evening.