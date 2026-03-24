Munt-I fatally chopped in Barrouallie

A well-known local figure, identified as “Munt-I”, died on Monday, March 23, 2026, after sustaining severe chop wounds in the Central Leeward town of Barrouallie.

The victim succumbed to his injuries while en route and was pronounced dead upon arrival at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital. Authorities currently have one suspect in police custody in connection with the gruesome attack, which has reportedly left the local community in shock.

Preliminary reports suggest the fatal chopping was triggered by an altercation over ice and sixty dollars, or a reported theft of money that occurred the previous day. A video circulating on social media on Monday evening showed the victim with severe wounds across his body.

Munt-I was a popular and recognizable personality who previously spent years on the streets of Kingstown. He was frequently featured on social media and was widely known for singing his own soca compositions while making vocal percussion sounds with his mouth.

He had reportedly relocated to Barrouallie several years ago after allegedly stealing crack cocaine in the city.

This shocking incident marks the eighth homicide in St. Vincent and the Grenadines so far in 2026, an increase from the five homicides recorded around the same time last year.

Munt-I’s death follows closely on the heels of another weekend tragedy—the fatal shooting of 66-year-old shopkeeper Winston “Zeke” Williams in Diamond last Friday night.