St Vincent Red Cross preparing to serve during the 2023 hurricane season

The 2023 Atlantic Hurricane season runs from June 1st to November 30th. History has demonstrated that St. Vincent and the Grenadines is not immune to the effects of the resulting weather dangers.

The vulnerable are disproportionately affected by these occurrences, and it is expected that they would be much more so in the aftermath of the country’s recent volcanic eruption, drought, dengue, and covid-19 crises.

To achieve its strategic goal of becoming the point of reference for the invisible in disaster preparedness, response, and recovery, the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Red Cross relies on 369 adult volunteers and 194 youth volunteers.

To that purpose, strengthening the ability of the SVG Red Cross’s personnel and volunteers has taken precedence, with employees and volunteers taking use of the following training opportunities:

The Inter-American Conference on Leadership and Sustainability will be held in the Bahamas from June 5-8.

Kathy Badenock, Communications Director, represented the National Society at the Global Communication Forum in Jordan from June 12-14.

Dianna Cain and Tanisha Samuel will attend Enhanced Vulnerability and Capacity Assessment Training in Guyana from June 19-25.

All of the training subjects described above are centered on capitalizing on our grassroots approach to service, which guarantees that the SVG Red Cross continues to reach everyone, everywhere in St. Vincent and the Grenadines when they need it the most.

Our 26 community Red Cross groups and 13 Community Disaster Response Teams (CDRTs) provide a vital link that enables the Red Cross to continue to provide first aid training and service, restore family connections after a disaster, relief distribution year, assistance with shelter management during a disaster, public awareness year round, and damage and needs assessments after a disaster, often in collaboration with our partners.

Scan the QR code below to submit any complaints or incidences of misbehavior. The SVG Red Cross is prepared to better serve you since we are our own first aid.