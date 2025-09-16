Strategic redesign of school supervision across SVG

RESTRUCTURING OF SCHOOL SUPERVISION ACROSS SVG

The Ministry of Education has officially restructured the supervision of primary and secondary institutions nationwide, effective Monday, 8 September 2025.

Under the new system, schools are organized into five distinct areas, primarily based on geographical location and school population.

In a significant change from the previous model, five Senior Education Officers (SEOs) will now oversee both primary and secondary schools within their designated areas, replacing the former arrangement where SEOs were assigned exclusively to either primary or secondary institutions.

The objectives of this new structure are to:

Enhance Vertical Coordination: By aligning supervision of primary and secondary schools within the same district, the Ministry aims to facilitate a smoother student transition from primary to secondary education. This approach supports better alignment of curricula, assessments, and educational standards across all grade levels.

Increase Collaboration and Networking: Bringing educators from both levels into a consolidated district framework will encourage greater collaboration, shared professional development opportunities, and the exchange of best practices through joint initiatives.

Provide Localized, Targeted Support: The restructuring empowers SEOs to develop a deeper understanding of the specific needs and challenges faced by schools in their districts. This insight will enable more focused support efforts, including professional development, infrastructure improvements, and customized interventions.

The Ministry of Education and Reconciliation is confident that this new supervisory model will strengthen school oversight and positively impact student outcomes throughout the country.