St Vincent Hosts Regional Heritage Resilience Workshop

SVG Hosts Regional Heritage Resilience Workshop

In response to the need to safeguard people’s memories from natural disasters, a regional workshop titled “Strengthening Sub-regional Practices: Enhancing Disaster Resilience of Caribbean Documentary Heritage” was held from 29 to 30 April in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

This capacity-building session was hosted by the UNESCO Office for the Caribbean partnering with the Saint Vincent and the Grenadines National Commission for UNESCO, responding to the vulnerabilities of many Caribbean memory institutions along coastlines or in disaster-prone areas.

The two-day event brought together archivists, librarians, media professionals, and disaster management experts from across the region, in order to build a series of practical strategies for safeguarding the region’s historical memory in the face of growing threats.

This unique workshop is part of a broader initiative led by UNESCO under its Memory of the World program, which seeks to preserve, protect, and promote access to the world’s documentary heritage — including everything from centuries-old manuscripts to born-digital files.

This commitment spans both analog and digital records. It includes traditional conservation practices alongside modern techniques such as digitization, metadata tagging, and cloud storage. At the policy level, UNESCO’s work is guided by instruments such as its 2015 Recommendation.

The latter calls upon Member States to take measures in managing and protecting records as key components of their national memory. And while the term “documentary heritage” may appear to concern only historians or librarians, it encompasses far more than antiquated documents.

It is the history of nations—captured through photographs, newspaper archives, government records, audio interviews, and even radio broadcasts—and it plays a quite significant role in shaping identity, supporting governance, advancing education, and strengthening resilience.

Financially supported by Japan, the workshop convened professionals to share expertise and enhance collaboration. The opening segment included remarks by the Honorable Mr. Curtis King, Minister of Education and National Reconciliation of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.