Parliament Discusses Rehabilitation of Fisheries Centres in Owia and Chateaubelair

Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries Hon. Saboto Caesar has announced that plans are underway for the rehabilitation of the Owia and Chateaubelair Fisheries Centres.

Speaking in Parliament on Monday, Minister Caesar noted that these centres suffered extensive damage due to the April 2021 eruptions of the La Soufriere volcano and the passage of Hurricane Beryl in July 2024.

He said that these events significantly impacted infrastructure in the red zones and must be understood within the broader context of climate change and disaster recovery.

“The Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, through funding from the World Bank under the Volcanic Eruption Emergency Project (VEEP), is moving ahead with plans to rehabilitate the affected fisheries infrastructure,” Minister Caesar stated.

He explained that Stewart Engineering, the contracted consultancy firm, has submitted final designs and technical specifications for the rehabilitation of both facilities.

These are currently under review by the Economic Planning Division and Ministry of Finance. Once a “no objection” is secured from the World Bank, the procurement process for contractors will begin.

The implementation phase is scheduled to commence at the end of 2025, with completion targeted by December 2026.