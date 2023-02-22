St Vincent reports 0 COVID-19 cases for epidemiological week 7

The Ministry of Health in St. Vincent and the Grenadines reports 0 COVID-19 cases on the island for Epidemiological Week (7).

The cases are documented between February 12, 2023, to February 18, 2023.

According to the press statement, there are presently no COVID-19 patients in the hospital.

So far, the Ministry of Health reports 9,589 cases, 9,466 recoveries, and 123 fatalities across the country. There were nine people who were fully vaccinated, one who was partially vaccinated, two who were boosted, and 111 who were not vaccinated.

The population of the island received a total of 73,418 vaccinations: 37,337 first doses, 31,627 second doses, and 4,267 boosters.