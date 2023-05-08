St Vincent reports 6 new hospitalizations due to COVID-19

The Ministry of Health of St. Vincent and the Grenadines has reported five new COVID-19 cases for the period April 30-May 6, 2023.
This raises the overall number of active cases to seven.
According to the ministry’s report there are currently six persons in the hospital who have been infected with the virus: three who have been fully vaccinated, two who have not been vaccinated, and one who has been partially vaccinated.
Lee Yan is a journalist based in Cebu, Philippines. For the past 10 years, he has worked in the media and writes part-time for the St. Vincent Times.