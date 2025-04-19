St Vincent represented at Carifta Athletics Championships 2025

The official opening ceremony of the 2025 Carifta Athletics Championships and the 2025 Carifta Aquatic Championships, took place at the Haseley Crawford Stadium on Friday afternoon, April 18, 2025, under the theme “Igniting Passion, Fueling Dreams”.

It was historic in that it was a joint opening ceremony of the 52nd Carifta Track and Field Championships, and the 38th Carifta Aquatics Championships.

Among the 28 countries represented was St. Vincent and the Grenadines, whose athletes and swimmers are expected to write their own page in Carifta history, hoping to follow the footsteps of those who have launched their athletic career from the starting blocks of the Carifta Track and Field Championships.