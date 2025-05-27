Saint Vincent and the Grenadines proudly returned to the prestigious RHS Chelsea Flower Show after a 34-year absence, earning a Silver-Gilt Medal on May 20, 2025. Held in London, United Kingdom, the event is recognized as the world’s premier horticultural showcase.

Founded in 1913, the RHS Chelsea Flower Show attracts over 150,000 visitors each year and features top-tier garden designers, horticulturists, and plant specialists from around the globe. In this highly competitive arena, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines stood out with an exhibit that captured the island nation’s tropical brilliance and volcanic majesty.

The immersive display paid homage to the country’s rich natural heritage featuring lush rainforests, extraordinary biodiversity, and the commanding presence of La Soufriere volcano. The exhibit was led by Her Excellency Dame Susan Dougan, with creative direction by Alexandra Grant, and contributions from Gideon Nash, Deshmond Telesford, Ailene Bailey, Kimberley Dougan, Michelle James, and Chantel Williams.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Consumer Affairs extends warm congratulations to the entire team for this remarkable achievement and for representing Saint Vincent and the Grenadines with excellence on the international stage.