SVG Govt hopes to revive ‘Geothermal’ project

In a move to diversify its renewable energy landscape, St. Vincent and the Grenadines government is looking to breathe new life into its dormant geothermal energy ambitions.

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves recently revealed that the government is actively exploring innovative technologies to revive the stalled geothermal project that first captured national attention in 2019.

The initial attempt, which saw 90 massive 40-foot containers and drilling rigs arrive at Port Kingstown, ultimately failed to generate a single kilowatt of electricity, closing operations in August 2020.

The primary challenge, according to government sources, has been geological limitations – specifically, rock formations that proved too dense and impermeable to make traditional geothermal extraction economically viable.

In 2022, enter Eavor, a Canadian technology company that caught the government’s attention.

Following meetings in 2022, technical experts have expressed cautious optimism about the company’s innovative approach to geothermal energy extraction.

“All the technical people on the government’s side have indicated that the technology modeled in Canada is feasible,” Prime Minister Gonsalves stated.

There has been no further mention Eavor since then.

While geothermal remains a priority, the government is not putting all its eggs in one basket.

Solar energy continues to be a key focus, with ongoing discussions between VINLEC (the national electricity company) and government officials about expanding solar investments.