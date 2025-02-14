Strengthening Conservation: A New Era for St. Vincent

MOA/RIPPLES TO WAVES SIGNING

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Ministry of Agriculture and Ripples to Waves Inc., a non-profit organization committed to ocean conservation through a combination of science, experiential learning, and artistic expression.

This collaborative partnership aims to address shared environmental concerns and enhance the effectiveness of development initiatives through a multi-faceted approach. Key areas of focus include enabling education and outreach training, research initiatives and joint efforts on environmental engagements related to biodiversity conservation and public awareness in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The agreement was signed by Hon. Saboto Caesar, Minister of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry and Labour, and Raven Hoflund, Founder of Ripples to Waves Inc.