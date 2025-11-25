The St Vincent Electoral Office has confirmed a notable increase in registered voters ahead of the November 27 general election, signaling heightened political engagement across the nation.

Official figures reveal a substantial growth in the voter population, with the Final Voters List showing 101,744 registered electors – an increase of 3,625 compared to the 2020 election cycle. This represents a significant expansion of the democratic process in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Supervisor of Elections Dora James highlighted the importance of the updated voter roll, emphasizing that only those appearing on the final list will be eligible to cast ballots.

Comparative data shows a marked shift from the 2020 election, where 98,119 electors were registered, with 65,687 ballots cast – representing a 66.95 percent voter turnout.

Constituency-level analysis reveals interesting trends, with East St. George emerging as a key battleground, showing a significant increase in registered voters. Central Kingstown and South Windward have also experienced notable growth, underscoring their critical role in the electoral landscape.

Rural constituencies like North Windward and Marriaqua have not been left behind, registering moderate increases that reflect strong community mobilization efforts.