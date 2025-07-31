The Rural Transformation Unit within the Ministry of Agriculture hosted its Roots Youth in Agriculture Summer Camp from Monday July 14 to Friday July 18, 2025. The closing ceremony was held on Monday July 21, 2025 at the Methodist Church Hall, Kingstown.

The Roots Youth in Agriculture Summer Camp featured five days of activities, including plant propagation, tree grafting, agro-based craft and memorabilia creation, the use of agricultural technology, agro-processing, fishing and a farm visit.

According to Senior Technical Officer of the Rural Transformation Unit, Mrs. Currel Thompson-Fergus, the Roots Youth in Agriculture Camp was designed to empower youths, young leaders, to drive change in sector; to build youth’s awareness about the importance of, and career opportunities in the agri-food system, to equip youths with the knowledge and skills required to start livelihoods careers in the agri-food system. Also, to provide youths with an opportunity to experience and apply Science Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) to food production and climate change adaptation.

Project Coordinator of the Ridge to Reef Project, Makini Barrow, said that the Ridge to Reef Project is collaborating with the Ministry of Agriculture on a series of summer programs. These programs aim to address recent environmental impacts and changes in St. Vincent and the Grenadines which will empower youths and build their capacity to respond to the ongoing climatic changes. The Ridge to Reef Project highlights the importance of youth development through education awareness and capacity building.

At the closing ceremony, Chief Agricultural Officer, Mr. Renato Gumbs encouraged the youths to fully apply the knowledge and skills gained from the summer program to achieve success in the agricultural sector.

Permanent Secretary, Mr. Cuthbert Knights, remarked that the initiative marks the beginning of a foundational engagement in agriculture for youths. He emphasized that the knowledge and skills gained over the five-day period should be actively applied to foster further growth as well as using their experience to inspire innovation and promote sustainability to contribute to the agriculture sector.

Certificates of participation, trophies and gifts were distributed to students for attending the Roots Youth in Agriculture Summer Camp. Sponsors of the Roots Youth in Agriculture Summer Camp are: POSHELLE and the Conserving Biodiversity and Reducing Land Degradation using a Ridge-To-Reef Approach Project.

The Rural Transformation Unit within the Ministry of Agriculture continues to support youths in agriculture to enable the enhancement of the agriculture sector.