Rotary Club of SVG Interact, Rotaract Promote Breast Cancer Awareness and Early Detection

Throughout the month of October, the Rotary Club of St. Vincent partnered with its sponsored Interact Clubs of the St. Vincent Girls’ High School, St. Martin’s Secondary School, the staff and prospective Interactors at the St. Vincent Grammar School, and the Rotaract Club of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College (SVGCC) to host a series of Breast Cancer Awareness Month activities across the various campuses. The initiative aimed to promote education, screening, and early detection.

The activities featured fun and interactive sessions planned by students in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment (MOHWE), with invaluable support from the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Medical Association (SVGMA). Through the SVGMA, medical doctors were on hand to provide vital education, demonstrate breast self-examination techniques, and facilitate on-site screenings.

Over 100 persons were screened during the 2025 round of activities. Notably, more than 10% of those screened were referred for follow-up mammograms or additional medical care, reinforcing the importance of regular screening and early intervention.

Now in its fourth year, the Rotary Club of St. Vincent’s Breast Cancer Awareness Project is a Global Grant initiative under Rotary’s Area of Focus: Disease Prevention and Treatment. The project is jointly funded by The Rotary Foundation and the generous contributions of several Rotary Districts in Taiwan, reflecting the power of international collaboration in advancing community health and wellness.

The Rotary Club of St. Vincent extends heartfelt thanks to its youth partners, the Health Promotion Team from the MOHWE, dedicated medical professionals, corporate partners Acado SVG and Tus-T Water, and all who contributed to making this year’s activities impactful and successful.

Together, we continue to work toward a healthier, more informed St. Vincent and the Grenadines – one screening at a time.