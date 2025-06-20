Rotary Club of St. Vincent Shines Light on Health with successful Obesity Prevention Glow Run 2025

The Rotary Club of St. Vincent, in collaboration with Island Wide Fitness, proudly hosted its first Obesity Prevention Glow Run on Saturday, June 14th, 2025, lighting up the streets from the Cruise Ship Terminal to Arnos Vale and back with energy, excitement, and over 500 enthusiastic participants. The evening came alive as runners and walkers of all ages followed a scenic route through Kingstown and Cane Garden, creating a vibrant, family-friendly experience that promoted health, wellness, and community togetherness.

This Glow Run is part of the Rotary Club of St. Vincent’s ongoing commitment to Disease Prevention and Treatment, one of Rotary International’s key areas of focus. The event supported the District’s emphasis on obesity prevention, promoting healthy lifestyles and encouraging Vincentians to stay active. By getting the community moving, the Club aims to raise awareness and take action against the growing concerns of obesity and related health issues in our society.

This impactful event would not have been possible without the generous support of our sponsors and partners, who share our vision of a healthier community. Edwin D. Laynes & Sons Ltd. served as our Platinum Sponsor, demonstrating outstanding commitment to this cause. Our Gold Sponsor, Courts ReadyCash, and Bronze Sponsors KCCU, ECMIL, VINLEC, FLOW, and BOOM 106.9 FM also played vital roles in bringing the Glow Run to life.

We are especially grateful to our additional sponsors and donors, including Global Distributors Ltd., Ocean Spray, Dasani, St. Vincent Building and Loan Association, Sol EC Ltd., and Pine Hill Juices, whose contributions enhanced the overall experience. Special recognition is also extended to the Trinity Medical Sciences University, SVG Bureau of Standards, Nutrition Unit – Ministry of Health, Wellness & the Environment, Eyes R Us Beachmont Eye Institute, EFG Fitness Club, DS Fitness Club, Holistic Wellness by Valentino, Bonadie’s Supermarket #2, FitMAW, Shatta’s Barber Studio and Paradise Foods for their collaborative efforts in supporting community wellness.

As the current Rotary year comes to a close on June 30th, our focus on health and prevention continues with two free virtual sessions hosted by FitMAW:

Sunday, June 22nd at 7:30 p.m. AST: “Tiny Tummies, Big Bites: Healthy Eating for Kids”

Wednesday, June 25th: Kids and Parents Workout Session

These sessions are part of the Rotary Club of St. Vincent’s ongoing commitment to improving the health and wellness of Vincentian families, and a warm invitation is extended to the public to join us.

For updates and access to the virtual sessions, follow the Rotary Club of St. Vincent on Facebook and Instagram.