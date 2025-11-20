RUBIS donation uplifts students at Marriaqua govt school

Team RUBIS donation motivates Marriaqua Government School students

Young faces glowing with gratitude highlighted the motivational impact of the gesture, as students of Marriaqua Government School gathered with their teachers to receive a donation of school supplies from Team RUBIS.

The presentation of $3,000 worth of school supplies from RUBIS West Indies Limited took place at the School on Tuesday, 4th November.

Fifteen students received book bags filled with essential items, while the school also received much-needed resources, including printing paper, files, white markers, erasers, folders, exercise books, notebooks, pens, pencils, etc.

The donation forms part of Rubis’ ongoing commitment to supporting education and ensuring students have the tools they need to succeed.

RUBIS Accounts Executive, Elroy Edwards, said: “We are proud to contribute to the learning environment at Marriaqua Government School. Providing students and teachers with the right resources not only supports academic achievement but also inspires and motivates students to reach their full potential. At RUBIS, we are committed to giving back to our communities and fostering a brighter future for the next generation.”

Headmistress, Susan Joyles, expressed heartfelt gratitude on behalf of the staff, students, and parents. “Your generous donations have made a meaningful difference, helping our students feel better equipped and motivated to learn. Acts of kindness such as yours create a positive learning environment and remind our children that there are people and organisations who care about their education and well-being. We are sincerely grateful for your continued support and partnership,” Mrs. Joyles said.

Through initiatives like this, RUBIS continues to invest in local communities, demonstrating its commitment to education and social responsibility while positively impacting the lives of both students and educators.