St Vincent Sailing Association trains 8 new sailing instructors/coaches

SVG Sailing Association trains next generation of Coaches

St Vincent and the Grenadines Sailing Association, in conjunction with World Sailing’s Steering the Course initiative, has trained 8 new sailing instructors/coaches.

Sailors from St Vincent, Canouan and Mayreau, as well as from Trinidad, attended the 6 day all female course run by Coach Hannah Stodel, at Blue Lagoon Hotel and Marina, St Vincent.

Hannah is a 4 time World Champion and 3 times ParaOlympian and covered the skills of instructor, race coach and regatta management both in the classroom and on the water.

Coach Hannah said “I’m really proud of them all, the wonderful team environment they created and I look forward to following their sailing journeys as individuals and as an awesome team”.

Jenny Trumble, President of the Sailing Association said “This continues the SVGSA commitment to grow sailing for fun, competition and for vocation.

It’s hoped that these new coaches can pass on their new found knowledge back at their clubs and maybe open up employment opportunities for them in the resort and yacht charter sectors.”

The new Level 2 Coaches are Tegan Deane, Mia Bailey and Scarlett Hadley.

The new Level 1 Instructors are Aliyah Forde, Lorna Bacchas, Vanessa Hadley, Jennifer Deane and Lisa Gaymes.