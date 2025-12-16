Official plans, partners and vision for 2026 premier St Vincent’s multi-island sailing event, will be launched on Thursday 18th December 2025.

SVG Sailing Week 2026 promises an expanded race schedule, elevated onshore experiences, and deeper regional partnerships, positioning St. Vincent and the Grenadines as one of the Caribbean’s most exciting destinations for competitive and cultural sailing experiences.

The media launch will share key announcements, highlight major sponsors, and provide insight into what’s ahead.