St Vincent Beaches Resort delayed until 2030

St. Vincent and the Grenadines will experience a delayed start for its new Beaches resort, as the destination is slated to be the final project in a massive five-resort rollout. The new timeline places construction sometime around 2030.

Executive Chairman of Sandals Resorts International, Adam Stewart, announced that the St. Vincent location will follow a sequential, multi-year development timeline, opening only after several other properties across the Caribbean are completed.

The extended timeline for St. Vincent is part of a broader US$1-billion expansion plan that will see the Jamaican-owned hospitality brand double its footprint across the region over the next several years.

Stewart detailed the step-by-step rollout during a recent address, stating, “Next year, we will open Beaches Exuma in The Bahamas. The year after that, Beaches Barbados. The year after that, the new Beaches in Jamaica. And then the year after that, St Vincent and the Grenadines”

This ambitious pipeline of new properties, which Stewart refers to as “Beaches 2.0,” officially kicked off with the formal unveiling of the US$150-million Treasure Beach Village in the Turks and Caicos Islands.

The brand’s regional expansion is also being celebrated as a major economic victory for its home country. Jamaican Prime Minister Dr. Andrew Holness praised the US$1-billion investment, describing it as a prime example of building Jamaican “national wealth”. Drawing comparisons to global corporations like Microsoft, Tesla, and Huawei, Holness emphasized that when Jamaican-owned businesses expand their influence and export talent across the region, the benefits extend directly back to the island.