Sandals Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, was voted the best all-inclusive resort in the world by the 2025 Travvy Awards.

As part of the recent Travvy Awards, the five-star resort officially received the prestigious gold medal for Best Overall All-Inclusive Resort, followed by Los Cabos’ Le Blanc Spa Resort (silver medal) and Secrets’ Impression Moxché (bronze).

Opening in early 2024, Sandals Saint Vincent has already become one of the most celebrated resort destinations in the Southern Caribbean.

In addition to five separate bars, a 300-foot linear pool and unlimited dining opportunities at 12 different restaurants, it offers unrivaled views of the surrounding sea and countryside, along with convenient amenities like a fitness center and snorkeling.