Sandals Resort Hosts Inaugural Fundraising Pickleball Event

Sandals Saint Vincent serves up excitement with ‘Pickleball for a Cause’

Resort guests team up with Sandals team members to raise funds for the Sandals Foundation to make a lasting impact on the local community.

What began as a lighthearted challenge over lunch quickly turned into a thrilling event, uniting guests and team members at Sandals Saint Vincent & the Grenadines for a worthy cause. The inaugural Pickleball for a Cause competition, hosted on the resort’s pristine courts, brought together spirited participants —including guests, executives, and dedicated team members — to raise funds for the Sandals Foundation while fostering camaraderie and friendly competition.

The idea took shape at one of Sandals Saint Vincent’s Diamond Lunches in January 2025, when general manager Tamon Allen found himself in an unexpected showdown. A guest and his wife, both avid pickleball players for over 20 years, pledged a US$500 donation to the Sandals Foundation for a friendly game with the resort’s general manager. Never one to shy away from a challenge, Allen accepted—only to realize he was up against seasoned pros.

“We may not have won that particular match, but our guests are great sports and still made the donation! Now, the pickleball competition has taken off, and the donations are rolling in,” Mr. Allen shared.

Momentum built quickly, transforming a simple match into a lively tournament featuring a bar, music, and enthusiastic spectators, including both guests and team members. Mr. Allen noted that the event perfectly aligns with the vision of Sandals Resorts’ late founder, Gordon ‘Butch’ Stewart.

“This pickleball competition creates lasting memories by bringing guests and team members together while also giving back to the communities of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines through Sandals Foundation initiatives. It’s a win-win!”

One hundred per cent of guest donations to the Sandals Foundation directly support projects in three key areas—education, community development, and environmental conservation. Since the competition began in January, well over US$4,500 has been raised.

“I’m thrilled by how quickly this initiative has taken shape,” said the general manager. “It speaks volumes about the generosity of our guests, who we now consider family, and the dedication of our team. Even though we’re the newest Sandals resort, we rise to the challenge and exceed expectations every time!”

Mr. Allen also extended special thanks to Hotel Manager Justin Stevens, Red Lane Spa Manager Oshane Mason, Executive Chef Delroy Haye, Loyalty & Travel Manager Williston Willie, Projects Manager Trevor Lucas, and Red Lane Spa team member Tivoli Providence for their invaluable contributions to making the event a success.

With such a positive response, Pickleball for a Cause is set to become a staple at Sandals Saint Vincent, further reinforcing the resort’s commitment to its guests and the wider Caribbean community. As the sun set on a day filled with competition and philanthropy, one thing was clear—at Sandals, everyone wins when the game is played for a greater purpose.