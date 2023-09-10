Mr. Terence Des Vignes, Regional Project Director of Sandals International, said on Friday, during a tour of the site by the island’s Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves, that housing would be provided for staff from faraway communities across the island.

Des Vignes stated that a meeting would be held this weekend to finalize the details surrounding the construction of the 116 dwellings.

“So we’re meeting this weekend to go over it, finalize it, and get that started right away, which will mean more local jobs.”

“What that helps with is that people who live on the leeward and windward sides, who live very far away, can live closer or maybe spend five days working here and then two days at home.” It also assists them with transportation.”

According to Des Vignes, the village will also house some of the management supervisors, cooks, and others.

Des Vignes indicated that there will be a canteen for personnel that will offer breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

“We will also have a barbershop, a staff gym, and a football field, which will be one of the first in sandals.” We’re doing it for the staff so that we can have staff vs visitor matches.”