Web to the Rescue! Sans Souci Hero Saves 12-Year-Old

A 12-year-old boy found himself in serious trouble in the waters off San Souci, and it was a local hero, affectionately known as ‘Web,’ who answered the call – literally, a call for help echoed across Facebook.

The drama unfolded when a Facebook user, Shotta Gyel Narissa, posted a series of increasingly frantic videos. “We need help in San Souci! The youth is not dead! He’s floating on his back but getting weary! Please help!” she exclaimed, her voice laced with urgency.

‘Web’, whose real name police did not release didn’t hesitate. He plunged into the sea and managed to reach the struggling boy.

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Coast Guard which arrived on the scene shortly after, transported both the boy and Web to the Coast Guard Base in Calliaqua.

The 12-year-old was immediately taken to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital for observation and medical attention. As of now, the police haven’t released an update on his condition.

What’s interesting is how this incident highlights a few key issues. First, the incredible spirit of the San Souci community. Second, the vital role the Coast Guard plays (and the importance of adequate funding and resources for them). And third, the ever-present dangers of the sea.