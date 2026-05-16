SVG seamoss association targets EU market re-entry

The Seamoss Association of SVG Secures Strategic Opportunity

The Seamoss Association of St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SMASVG) proudly represented the nation at the European Union’s 50th Anniversary celebrations in Barbados, held from May 7–9, 2026. Organized under the EU-Caribbean Food Security Programme by the International Trade Centre (ITC) and partners, the event highlighted sustainable and artisan products central to food security, the blue economy, and value-added innovation.

SMASVG’s participation marks a significant milestone for the seamoss industry. After more than 20 years of restrictions affecting exports from St. Vincent and the Grenadines to the European Union, the Association is now actively engaging with EU stakeholders to support efforts toward re-entry into the European market, while working collaboratively to address longstanding barriers impacting marine exports.

“We are working directly with the European Union to break through this barrier. This is a critical opportunity for the seamoss industry and for St. Vincent and the Grenadines as a whole,” said Ronita Ollivierre, representative of SMASVG.

At the centre of the showcase was dried seamoss, positioned as the industry’s primary export-ready product, supported by quality standards, lab testing, and small-batch production practices. The Association also highlighted the innovation and diversity of the sector through a range of value-added products, including seamoss-based food and beverage items, cosmetics, wellness products, and emerging applications within the pharmaceutical space. Participating Vincentian entrepreneurs included Miss Cassandra’s, Tash’s Dusk til Dawn, Marslyn’s, Mark’s Produce, Seamoss Boss Canouan, Pure Canouan Seamoss, and Ocean Remedies, Nature’s Pride, demonstrating the strength of the seamoss value chain from raw material to finished, market-ready goods.

Visitors were also able to engage in a mobile seamoss experience, which included tastings, product demonstrations, and discussions centered on seamoss education, usage, and benefits. The response from the public was overwhelmingly positive, with Barbadians, international visitors, and Vincentians within the diaspora expressing strong interest in the products and the tasting experience. The showcase also sparked interest in visiting St. Vincent and the Grenadines, highlighting the potential for the seamoss industry to support tourism alongside exports.

A delegation of ambassadors and international representatives commended the quality and presentation of the products, praising the sector’s innovation and strong artisanal identity. Discussions extended beyond raw material production to focus on the circular economy, value chain development, and entrepreneurship, reinforcing the position of St. Vincent and the Grenadines as a leader in value-added marine resources.

The programme included a marketplace and product showcase at the Barbados Film Festival, guided B2B site visits with regional and EU distributors, and Europe Day celebrations focused on sustainable food systems.

“We are delighted to support the Sea Moss Association of St. Vincent and the Grenadines in this important step. Seamoss embodies the values of sustainability, innovation, and food security that the EU-Caribbean Food Security Programme seeks to promote,” said Cindy Eugene of the International Trade Centre.

“This is about building bridges between Caribbean producers and European markets, and Seamoss is a perfect example of value-added potential,” added William Castro Rodriguez, Programme Officer at the International Trade Centre.

SMASVG views this engagement as a critical step toward unlocking new export markets while strengthening the international positioning of St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Seamoss, with its versatility across nutrition, cosmetics, wellness, and emerging pharmaceutical sectors, aligns strongly with global priorities around sustainability and the blue economy. At the same time, this platform has reinforced the opportunity to promote not only seamoss, but the entire island chain of St. Vincent and the Grenadines; its people, culture, innovation, and tourism potential to a global audience.