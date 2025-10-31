Financial Complex experiences 2nd unexplained shaking

Uncertainty and speculation are mounting as the Financial Complex, the nerve center of St. Vincent’s government, experienced its second unexplained shaking incident within a month, prompting evacuation.

On Thursday afternoon, public servants hastily vacated the government building following subtle ground movements that echoed a similar occurrence on October 6th.

Like previous incidents, no seismic activity or earthquakes have been detected in the region, deepening the mystery surrounding these unexplained disturbances.

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves addressed the last incident during a press conference on October 14, attempting to quell rising tensions. “Let me be crystal clear,” he stated firmly, “the Financial Complex remains structurally sound.”

Key Developments:

Second unexplained ground movement in the government headquarters

No seismic or earthquake activity detected

Meanwhile, the Invest SVG office will be closed today, Friday 31st, October.