SVG secures Japanese machinery to tackle invasive seaweed

The government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines recently acquired roughly $2 million in specialized machinery to combat the ongoing influx of invasive seaweed.

This initiative, supported by Japanese funding and coordinated by the United Nations Development Programme, provides the nation with workboats, tractors, and protective gear.

The primary goal is to improve the island’s environmental resilience by establishing better monitoring systems and more efficient cleanup protocols.

Officials emphasize that these resources will transform how the country handles sargassum blooms, which pose a significant threat to coastal ecosystems.

The project seeks to protect the marine environment while fostering community awareness and national readiness for climate-related challenges.