$3M boost for farmers, fishers in SVG

St Vincent Agriculture Minister Saboto Caesar has announced that $3 million has been provided through a grant from the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank’s food security programme to assist farmers and fishers in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Mr. Caesar stated that the funds would be invested in purchasing and marketing produce, primarily for the extra-regional market.

“We will be meeting with current food exporters from Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to explore how we can dovetail our efforts to provide logistical support and share information. We are currently experiencing a significant increase in the production of plantains and dasheen, and we will utilize some of these funds to help stabilize prices.”

Mr. Caesar also noted that infrastructure repairs are ongoing at La Croix and will soon commence in Lauders, Langley Park, and Belmont, on the leeward side of the country.

“We will be placing the order for equipment for the arrowroot factory, a modern starch factory in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, in approximately two weeks. Furthermore, on 14 August, we will receive 20,000 broiler chicks and 5,000 layers for distribution.”

Mr. Caesar added that the government intends to reintroduce turkey production in the country, with 5,000 turkeys to be distributed.

Mr. Caesar further stated that registration would be available for backyard gardeners involved in food production who wish to enter the supply chain.

“I often say that many people growing food in their backyards lack a farmer’s ID, preventing them from selling produce to supermarkets. Backyard gardeners must be given a form of identification to facilitate transactions with supermarkets, and this process began on Monday, 4 August.”