St Vincent Dominate Grenada to Secure Six-Wicket Win

St. Vincent secures second consecutive victory at Winlott tournament

St. Vincent and the Grenadines secured their second consecutive victory in this year’s WINLOTT WICB Under-19 Cricket Championship, with a clinical six-wicket victory over hosts Grenada at the La Sagesse Playing Field on Wednesday April 09, 2025.

Grenada Under-19 won the toss and decided to bat, and following a 46-run opening partnership between Rickell Sylvester (26) Amari Douglas (16), wickets began to fall regularly, as the Vincentian bowlers tightened their game. It was 46 for 1, 46 for 2, 69 for 3, 105 for 4, 109 for 5, 110 for 6, 110 for seven, 122 for 8, 123 for 9, 157 all out.

The top-scorer was Kirtsen Murray with 36 and the last Grenadian wicket to fall, Rickell Sylvester made 26, Kevin Bubb 25, Amari Douglas 16, Kirt Murray chipped in with 15 – the only batsmen to reach double figures; while extras contributed 11 made of 9 wides and 2 no-balls.

Bowling for St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Kevin Joseph took 4 for 25, skipper Kodi Grant 3 for 29, Zach Thomas 2 for 25, and Dexter Baynes 1 for 32.

With an asking rate of 3.14, St. Vincent and the Grenadines lost Damali Phillips for 18 – 33 for 1, then Zach Thomas was the second wicket to fall 71 for 2; Thomas going for 25. Javon Richardson fell for 25 – 91 for 3, and then Jawayne Adams fell for 19 – 94 for 4.But then Winlott Man of the Match Kodi Grant who remained 29 not out, Devonte Mc Dowall 28 not out stitched a 63-run partnership to ensure victory for St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Extras contributed 28 made of 4 byes, 2 leg-byes, 20 wides, and 2 no-balls, and bowling for the defending champions, Clevon Bartholomew finished with 3 for 39, and Enoch Toussaint 1 for 29.