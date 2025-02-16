Backyard Bounty: Enhancing Food Production in SVG

Hundreds of Seeds Donated to ZHTF to boost National Food Security Drive

The Zero Hunger Trust Fund welcomed a donation of a wide range of seeds from the Still Kickin Charity based in Canada today. Hundreds of West Coast packaged seeds were handed over to the CEO of the Zero Hunger Trust Fund (ZHTF), Safiyah Horne-Bique at the Zero Hunger Trust Fund Conference Room. The contribution will be used to bolster the National Food Security Drive – Seed and Seedling Distribution initiative which is geared towards the promotion and advancement of Home and Backyard gardens in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

MInister of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry and Labour, Hon. Saboto Caesar said, “We want to ensure before the end of this year in every single backyard in this country that you have some form of production.” Minister Caesar indicated “the country is currently engaged in the process to reduce hunger and undernourishment,” and added that it is being done against the backdrop of significant global increases in prices.

Minister Caesar expressed his elation with the donation made by the Still Kicking Charity, Executive Director, Dwight Anderson who also made a significant contribution of seeds to the recovery efforts after the eruption of the La Soufriere volcano. Minister Caesar emphasized that with the immense growth of the Tourism Sector, the demand for food is increasing; and urged farmers to dedicate their efforts towards that platform. The Agriculture and Rural Transformation Minister highlighted that the development of more community markets that cater for the sale of fresh fruits and vegetables should be pursued.

The Minister commended the Zero Hunger Trust Fund for the excellent work that is being done and drew reference to close to eleven thousand, day old chicks (layers and Broilers) being distributed under the programme within a month. The Minister indicated that over the next six months approximately 800 families in the country will be able to produce their own eggs. Minister Caesar revealed that cabinet has approved seven thousand, five hundred (17,500) broiler and layers chicks each, and underscored that poultry farmers who made payments will also be able to obtain chicks from this batch of chickens, which is being procured from Gales’ Hatchery in Barbados.

Chief Executive Officer, Zero Hunger Trust Fund, Safiya Horne-Bique thanked the Still Kickin Charity for their generous donation. The ZHTF CEO disclosed that checks will be made to backyard garden owners who have already started to produce, to see what they have produced, how it has been going for them and provide other support. Horne-Bique mentioned that gardening tools and kits will be distributed to support ‘newbies’.

Executive Director of the Still Kicking Charity, Dwight Anderson took the opportunity to make recommendations to assist in the progression of the National Food Security Drive. Anderson noted that with the help of Minister Caesar and others, there can be an establishment of an agricultural reserve, “lands that are set aside for continuous food generation in the form of fruit trees and all other edible plants or vegetables, as well as medicinally applicable vegetables and plants.” The Executive Director reiterated that considerations of issues relating to global geopolitics and impacts…negative impacts towards shipping must be made, since ‘anything can happen, and we might not be able to get the prescriptions that we need.’ Anderson said, “focus again on home-based health, and food generation, seed propagation and storage,” and alluded to a seed and food bank, and a long-term capacity food storage programme strategically placed across St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Marketing Executive, Farmers Support Company, Alex Barnwell said, “this initiative is a step forward to self-sufficiency, resilience and ensuring that every single Vincentian has a means to thrive even in globally uncertain times and added, “we know what’s happening in our global economy, know what’s happening in our global conversations and now is the time to be self-sufficient.”

The distribution of Seeds and Seedlings will continue here next week.