St Vincent seeking bids for six infrastructure projects financed by CDB

St. Vincent and the Grenadines launch infra tenders

St. Vincent and the Grenadines is soliciting proposals for six infrastructure projects funded by Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) loans totaling $39.4 million.

The bid deadline for the Sandy Bay south and Sandy Bay north sea defenses is February 20.

Along the Karo River, southward and northward fortifications must be constructed, including excavation, building of the coastline protection with revetment, armour stones, and urban drainage works, among others.

Companies may submit bids alone or as part of joint ventures.

The renovation of the Chapmans bridge entails demolishing the existing bridge and its components, installing and removing a temporary pedestrian bridge, and constructing a new bridge substructure and superstructure. In addition, it includes embankment protection and approach road construction.

The bid submission date is February 27.

The building of the Dickson bridge requires the demolition of the old bridge culverts, the construction of the bridge, the installation of a gabion basket protection on the river embankments, and the rehabilitation of the approach roads with a new concrete surface.

Additionally, the bid deadline is February 27.

Through March 13, bids for the reconstruction of Windward highway will be received.

Work includes the construction of a new bypass bridge, the demolition of the current one, the construction of a concrete bridge, the construction of wing walls and river embankment protection, as well as the improvement of bridge approach roads and side road junctions.

The rehabilitation of the Perseverance road entails clearing and removal of topsoil, demolition of retaining structures, drains, and culverts, and building of a 3.28-kilometer rigid pavement structure along the existing alignment. Construction of six precast pipe culverts and drainage and protection works are also included.

The deadline for bids is February 13.

Source : BN Americas