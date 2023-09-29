St Vincent sees increase in CSEC passes for 2023

Updated preliminary results of the May/June 2023 Caribbean Examinations Council Secondary Education Certificate Examinations (CSEC) were received on 20 September, 2023, in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. This year, 2133 candidates were registered. Of these, 1486 were school candidates and 647 were private candidates.

There were 1472 school candidates from 27 secondary schools scheduled to sit papers I and II with 10,277 subject entries in 31 subject areas. Approximately 72.16% of the subject entries were awarded Grades I – III. The corresponding figure in 2022 was 66.55%. The table below shows a comparison of the pass rates for the last five years:

Year % Pass 2019 74.33% 2020 * 81.86% 2021 * 83.48% 2022 66.55% 2023 72.16%

*Modify Exams (Paper 1 only)

This year, 17.57% of the passes were at Grade I level, 38.48% at Grade II and 43.95% at Grade III. The figures in 2022 were 16.96% at Grade I, 35.40% at Grade II and 47.64% at Grade III.

There were seven (7) schools which recorded percentage pass rates of 80% or more. These schools are:

GIRLS’ HIGH SCHOOL 98.84% ST. VINCENT GRAMMAR SCHOOL 93.32% ST. MARTIN’S SECONDARY SCHOOL 93.17% THOMAS SAUNDERS SECONDARY SCHOOL 92.76% CANOUAN SECONDARY SCHOOL 89.86% ST. JOSEPH’S CONVENT KINGSTOWN 89.72% BEQUIA SEVENTH DAY ADVENTIST SCHOOL 86.73%

Seven (7) schools obtained creditable pass rates between 60 % and 80%. These are:

ST. JOSEPH’S CONVENT MARRIAQUA 78.02% NORTH UNION SECONDARY SCHOOL 76.21% MOUNTAIN VIEW ADVENTIST ACADEMY 72.78% BUCCAMENT BAY SECONDARY SCHOOL 69.31% BISHOP’S COLLEGE KINGSTOWN 68.12% ST. CLAIR DACON SECONDARY SCHOOL 63.55% BARROUALLIE SECONDARY SCHOOL 63.48%

The Bequia Community High School (BCHS) and the West St. George Secondary School (WSGSS) show improvement in their performance at the 2023 CSEC examinations. In 2022, the BCHS recorded a pass rate of 27.63% and the WSGSS recorded a pass rate of 31.28%. In 2023, BCHS pass rate increased to 54.26% and the WSGSS pass rate rose to 55.22%. These figures represent an increase of 26.62% and 23.94% respectively.

The top female performer is Nailah Jack of the Girls’ High School who sat 14 subjects and obtained 11 grade ones and 3 grade twos. The top male performer is Oneil Sprott of the St. Vincent Grammar School who sat 13 subjects and obtained 10 grade ones and 3 grade twos.

The Ministry of Education and National Reconciliation congratulates all students and extends gratitude to the principals, teachers and staff at all schools for their support of the students. We are cognizant of the fact that outcomes in education are measured, not only in quantitative terms, but also in qualitative terms; therefore, the value added to the lives of all of the students, the top performers as well as those whose performance can be improved, is greatly appreciated.

All Schools are reminded to work diligently in conjunction with the Ministry of Education in support of student development and academic success.