Increasing number of HIV cases recorded among persons aged 17 to 25 in SVG

St. Vincent (SVG) is experiencing an increase in HIV diagnoses among individuals aged 17-25, with an annual average of 35 new cases being reported in the country.

During a national radio broadcast on December 1, which coincided with World AIDS Day, Dr. Jose Davy, a specialist in infectious diseases, disclosed this information.

In 2022, SVG reported a total of 54 cases of HIV, according to Davy. Nevertheless, it exhibits an average of approximately 35 instances annually.

“We are seeing a lot of younger people coming forward and testing positive, and that’s the age group of 17–25. People are forgetting that they have to know what they are doing; they are going to have sex; and they need to know the status of their partner. If you don’t know the status of your partner in that instance, you need to use a condom.”

Davy reported that the current number of individuals undergoing anti-retroviral therapy stands at approximately 430. She emphasised that the number of new infections is substantial and must be reduced.

According to the infectious disease specialist, although the Caribbean is considered to be a low burden, it nevertheless has the second highest rate of HIV infection, ranking only below Sub-Saharan Africa.

According to UN data, the HIV risk experienced by young key populations under the age of 25 is substantially higher than that of their peers, and is a unique result of their networks, their environment, or their behaviours.

In some cases, young key populations have up to 21 times higher risk of HIV infection than the general population. Yet, they are sub-optimally reached by effective combination prevention. In many contexts, these populations also experience significant legal and structural barriers.

Youth-powered, trusted-access platforms are particularly promising for offering young key populations access to culturally competent, affirming interventions.