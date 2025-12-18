Rising Cases of Violence Against Men in St Vincent

The Ministry of the Family and Gender Affairs has issued a strong statement expressing deep concern over a perceived rise in incidents of violence targeting men within the nation. Recent public revelations have underscored the gravity of this issue, prompting the Ministry to break its silence and call for a united front against all forms of abuse.

In its official declaration, the Ministry unequivocally condemned all acts of violence, emphasizing that it does not discriminate based on gender. “We condemn all forms of violence, regardless of the victim or perpetrator, whether it’s men or women,” the statement read. This stance highlights a commitment to addressing abuse wherever it occurs, recognizing that no individual should be subjected to harm or intimidation.

The Ministry acknowledged that violence against men, much like violence against women, is not a new phenomenon but has historically been a “silent and hidden plague.” This enduring problem, the statement explained, is perpetuated by deeply ingrained societal issues.

“Deeply rooted stigma, harmful social expectations, and long-standing beliefs about masculinity continue to silence many men,” the Ministry noted. The fear of judgment, ridicule, and being labeled prevents many men from speaking out or seeking the necessary support, often leading them to endure abuse in solitude.

Reaffirming its core principles, the Ministry stated, “We recognize that violence has no gender, and that every individual has the right to live free from fear, harm, and intimidation.” The Ministry stressed that acknowledging and addressing violence against men does not detract from the experiences of women and girls. Instead, it argues that such an approach “strengthens our collective response to violence in all its forms.”

In a direct appeal to those affected, the Ministry urged, “all men who are experiencing violence to come forward and seek help.” The statement sought to reframe the act of seeking assistance, asserting, “Taking the step to report abuse or ask for support is not a sign of weakness, but an act of courage and self-respect.”

The Ministry has pledged its commitment to providing confidential, compassionate, and appropriate support services. This includes referrals for counseling and access to other essential resources designed to aid survivors. Furthermore, the Ministry highlighted its ongoing Male Engagement Programmes. These initiatives are designed to empower men, educate them about their rights, foster healthy relationships and emotional well-being, and equip them with practical skills for resolving conflicts peacefully.

Concluding its statement, the Ministry emphasized that ending violence requires a collective effort to “break the silence together.”

It issued a broad call to action, urging families, communities, faith-based organizations, and civil society to actively contribute to creating safe, understanding, and supportive environments. The ultimate goal, the Ministry stated, is to empower men to speak openly and access help without the burden of fear or shame.