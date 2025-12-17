St Vincent sees spike in respiratory infections

Public Urged to Take Precautionary Measures against Viral Respiratory Infections



The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Energy is advising the public to take the necessary precautionary measures to protect themselves and their families against viral respiratory infections, including the flu, the common cold, and various subtypes of influenza.

The Epidemiology Unit has reported seventy-seven (77) cases of Influenza A (H3N2) in St. Vincent and the Grenadines for the period January 2025 to December 12, 2025, with the majority of cases occurring among persons 0–19 years old. These cases contribute to a total of 202 influenza cases recorded for the year across all subtypes.

As the nation prepares for VAT-Free Shopping Day and the peak of the Christmas season—two periods characterized by increased social activities the Ministry is urging the public to remain vigilant. Activities such as large gatherings, travel, shopping, Nine Mornings, and close interpersonal contact increase the risk of person-to-person transmission of viral infections when basic preventive measures are not observed.

The Ministry encourages the public to:

Wear a face mask properly in crowded or enclosed spaces, especially if you have flu-like symptoms or are around persons who do. Practice proper hand hygiene, particularly when interacting with children, pregnant women, the elderly, and persons who are differently abled. Wash hands frequently with soap and running water for at least 20 seconds; use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer when soap and water are unavailable. Cover coughs and sneezes at all times. Stay home if you are ill. Avoid gatherings if you have fever, cough, sore throat, or other flu-like symptoms. Seek medical advice early if symptoms worsen or do not improve with over-the-counter medication. Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces at home and in the workplace.

The Ministry emphasizes that reducing the spread of viral respiratory infections during the holiday season requires a collective effort. By practicing these simple daily precautions, Vincentians can help protect vulnerable populations and ensure a healthier and more enjoyable festive season for all.