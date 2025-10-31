Official funeral for former MP Selmon Walters

The nation prepares to bid farewell to Webston Selmon Walters, a distinguished former Member of Parliament who dedicated his life to public service across multiple domains.

Walters, who passed away on October 13th in the United States at the age of 65, will receive an official funeral that reflects his significant contributions to the country.

Walters was more than just a politician. His remarkable career spanned diverse roles including diplomat, teacher, farmer, minister of the gospel, and insurance broker.

Most notably, he served as the Member of Parliament for South Central Windward from 2001 to 2010, and at the time of his death, he was serving as the general manager of the Arrowroot Industry Association.

Funeral Arrangements and Public Tribute

• Friday’s Viewing:

Official viewing for dignitaries: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the temporary Parliament Building in Glen

Public viewing: 10 a.m. to noon

• Saturday’s Funeral Service:

Location: New Life Ministries Church, New Grounds

Time: 1 p.m.

Preceding tributes: Noon to 1 p.m.

Walters will be laid to rest at the Sans Souci Cemetery, marking the conclusion of a ceremony that honors his lifetime of public service and community engagement.