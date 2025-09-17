Semi‑Professional Netball League Launches in SVG

SEMI-PRO LEAGUE- A REALITY

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has reaffirmed government’s commitment to the growth and development of sports in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG).

Prime Minister, speaking at the launch of the semi-professional national netball competition, said players will be paid EC$200 per game while each team is expected to take part in a total of eight games, meaning that each player will receive EC$1600.

At the end of the competition, the winning team will receive EC$20,000, second place will get EC$15,000 and the third place will take home EC$10,000. Each team will receive a participation fee of EC$4000. Player of the Tournament will walk away with EC$1000.

Addressing cabinet colleagues, officials and athletes, at the opening, the Prime Minister celebrated netball as the country’s highest globally ranked sport, with the national team currently standing at 17th in the world. He praised the athletes’ recent championship victory in Grenada and recalled the nation’s proud history in the sport, including Vincentian representation on the 1960 West Indies netball team.

Dr. Gonsalves noted that government has made significant investment in sporting infrastructure, citing multi-million-dollar upgrades to facilities at Amos Vale, Diamond, and Cumberland.

The Prime Minister said that government’s support for athletes’ education and career development has seen the introduction of policies that ensure national representatives are either enrolled in school, engaged in tertiary education, or employed, while scholarships and training opportunities continue to be provided across all sports.

He said that this government has invested more in sports than any other government while this competition is not just about netball, but about recognizing our athletes, building opportunities for young people, and strengthening community pride.

“I’m very happy to be here this evening to identify with this very important initiative of the government spearheaded by Minister Hon. Dr. Orando Brewster,” Dr. Gonsalves said.

Five teams are taking part in the competition, Maples, Mitres, X-ceed, Netters and Sion Hill, each comprising twelve players, a coach, a manager and a primary care person.

Matches will be played at the Kingstown Netball Centre and other venues while the competition will be contested in a round robin format over two rounds, on all days except Sundays.

The competition was launched on Monday September 15th, 2025 at the Kingstown Netball Centre and is being managed by the SVG Netball Association.