SVG sends Its biggest sailing contingent to Caribbean championships

SVG Sends Largest-Ever Team to Caribbean Dinghy Championships

St. Vincent and the Grenadines will make history this week as it sends its largest national sailing contingent to the Caribbean Dinghy Championships 2026, taking place from 22-25 October in Sint Maarten.

The seven-member team represents a significant milestone for the sport’s development in St. Vincent and the Grenadines and reflects the growing strength of the nation’s youth sailing programme.

Representing the nation are:

Jordi Lewis – RS Zest

– RS Zest Rio Marks-Dasent – RS Zest

– RS Zest Joshua Osborne – RS Quest

– RS Quest Isaiah Blackett – RS Quest

– RS Quest Kai Marks-Dasent – ILCA 6

– ILCA 6 Joshua Weinhardt – ILCA 4

– ILCA 4 Keyron Harris – Optimist

The team features a blend of experienced sailors and promising newcomers, with several athletes preparing to compete in their first-ever regional championship. For many of these young sailors, the event represents years of dedication, training, and perseverance, culminating in the opportunity to test themselves against some of the best sailors from across the Caribbean.

“This is a proud moment for sailing in St. Vincent and the Grenadines,” said Sabrina Marks-Dasent, the Team Manager. “Not only is this the largest team we have ever sent to a Caribbean Dinghy Championship, but it also demonstrates the progress being made in developing young sailors. Several members of the team will be attending their first regional event, and the experience they gain will be invaluable for their future development.”

The athletes have spent months preparing for the championship through local training programmes and competition, with support from the SVG National Olympic Committee. They have been building skills in boat handling, racing tactics, fitness, and seamanship. Their participation highlights the continued growth of sailing opportunities for young people throughout St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Caribbean Dinghy Championships bring together top sailors from across the region to compete in a variety of youth and senior dinghy classes. The event provides an important pathway for athlete development and serves as a platform for regional friendship, cultural exchange, and sporting excellence.

As the team travels to Sint Maarten, they carry with them the hopes and support of the Vincentian sailing community. Regardless of results, their participation marks another important step forward in the continued growth of sailing in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Sailing Association extends its gratitude to coaches, parents, volunteers, sponsors, and supporters whose commitment has made this achievement possible.