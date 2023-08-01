Shadyn McLean is 2nd runner-up in Miss Jaycees Queen show 2023

St. Vincent’s Shadyn McLean took the 2nd Runner-Up position at the 2023 Miss Jaycees Queen Show in Antigua and Barbuda.

The esteemed pageant celebrated its sixth decade under the theme “Celebrating 60 Years of Vibrancy, Culture, and Talent.”

McLean in a Facebook post extended heartfelt gratitude to her amazing team and the Beauty Shows committee of S.V.G who stood by her throughout her journey in the Miss Jaycees Pageant in Antigua.

“A special shoutout goes to the host country of Antigua for warmly embracing me and making me feel at home throughout the competition. Your hospitality and encouragement truly made the experience unforgettable. I would also like to express my sincere appreciation to the Miss Jaycee’s Committee for organizing this incredible event and giving young women like me a platform to showcase our talents and represent our countries”.

“To the amazing Vincentian public, your overwhelming support and encouragement lifted my spirits and gave me the confidence to shine on the stage. Your cheers and well-wishes meant the world to me, and I am forever grateful”.

Reigning Miss Dominica Adicia Burton captured first place, with host country Antigua and Barbuda walking away with the crown.

Corbin of Antigua swept the board, bringing home the awards in all of the judged categories of the competition.

Miss Photogenic and Most True to the Theme went to Miss Saint Lucia, Shanice Butcher.

The other participants in the competition, which was held last evening at The Antigua Recreation Ground (ARG), were Miss Haiti, Valentchina Dantes; Miss Montserrat, Janet Turner; Miss British Virgin Islands, Jareena Penn; Miss St. Kitts and Nevis, Shafeyah Guishard; and Miss United States Virgin Islands, Rynel Harris.