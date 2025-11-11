Shallow claims potential misuse of public funds

Opposition candidate Kishore Shallow has leveled serious corruption allegations against the ruling Unity Labour Party (ULP), exposing what he claims is a systemic misappropriation of national resources.

Speaking on Hot97 radio, Shallow presented what he described as documented evidence from an envelope labeled ‘ULP treasury’, revealing a startling pattern of excessive compensation for party insiders.

The most explosive claim centers on a close associate of the Prime Minister reportedly receiving an astronomical monthly salary of over $40,000, coupled with additional perks including transport, telephone, and housing allowances.

“This is not just about one individual,” Shallow emphasized. “This is about a systematic exploitation of the national treasury by those in the ULP’s inner circle.”

Shallow pointed out the stark contrast between the lavish compensation of party insiders and the financial hardships faced by ordinary citizens.

“Some individuals are earning nearly $10,000 monthly without any meaningful contribution to government business,” Shallow stated. “This is a betrayal of public trust.”

With the upcoming November 27th elections, these allegations could potentially reshape the political landscape. Shallow positioned the revelations as an opportunity for transformative change, calling on voters to consider a “new dispensation” that prioritizes transparency and accountability.