James says govt silent on SVG’s 17.4% tourism surge

SVG Tourism Shatters Record with Over 120,000 Stay-Over Arrivals in 2025

St. Vincent and the Grenadines has solidified its position as a premier Caribbean destination, officially recording a historic milestone of 120,599 stay-over visitors for 2025.

The figures, announced by former Tourism Minister Carlos James during Tuesday’s On De Record programme on Star Radio, mark the second consecutive year the nation has surpassed the 100,000-visitor benchmark. The 2025 total represents a robust 17.4 percent increase over 2024, which saw 102,766 arrivals.

James characterised the achievement as a “worthwhile milestone,” noting that while the growth is modest relative to larger tourism economies, the rapid build-out of tourism infrastructure including the operationalisation of Argyle International Airport signals a sustained upward trajectory.

The former tourism minister attributed the surge to strategic drivers implemented during his tenure, specifically citing enhanced connectivity via American Airlines, JetBlue, and Virgin Atlantic. He also highlighted the critical role of increased room stock provided by major brands such as Sandals, Holiday Inn Express & Suites, and Miyah’s Suite, alongside local hotel expansions.

“The surge in arrivals is directly translating into local economic benefits, fuelling job creation and providing new opportunities for farmers, fisherfolk, tour guides, taxi operators, and small businesses,” James stated.

“SVG is now competing not just as a regional gem, but as a globally competitive destination for authentic, high-end Caribbean experiences.”

However, the announcement came with a sharp critique of the current administration’s transparency. James questioned the silence of government and tourism officials regarding these performance indicators, arguing that the New Democratic Party (NDP) government failed to include these vital metrics in their recent Budget presentation.

“The real numbers should have been stated during the budget presentation of the finance minister or subsequently thereafter,” James asserted. “There are stakeholders making investments based on future projections, and they have failed to provide guidance highlighting the growth indicators in the economy.”

The former Minister of Tourism described the achievement as a testament to the nation’s resilience and strategic planning during Unity Labour Party’s term in office and credits the supportive role of all stakeholders in driving growth within the sector.

Economic projections remain high and based on the 2025 tourism performance, James expects total tourism receipts to exceed half a billion dollars. He noted that in 2024, the combined air, cruise, and yacht sectors generated an estimated $618 million in receipts—an 8.8% year-on-year increase—and suggested the 2025 data points to even greater economic penetration.

Following the recovery from a series of natural disasters, including Beryl, a category four hurricane that ripped apart the multi-island state, and despite a 3.8 per cent decline in yachting, the country remains strong in that sector across the Southern Caribbean registering roughly 36% of all yacht visitors to the Eastern Caribbean, with St. Lucia at 32%, Grenada at 15% and Antigua at 14%.

The cruise sector saw a modest uptick in arrivals by 2.6 per cent increasing to 244, 390 passengers compared to 238,300 over the same period last year.